Double Oak appoints new council member

This week, the Double Oak Town Council appointed a new member to serve on council.

Former Mayor Pro Tem Connie Schoenrade moved out of Double Oak, leaving a vacancy on council. On Monday night, the council appointed Dr. K. Favero to replace Schoenrade.

“Dr. K. is a great addition to the town council,” said Mayor Patrick Johnson, “Dr. K. will have the best interest of Double Oak and its citizens in her future work on the town council.”

Dr. K and her husband, Blake, own and practice dentistry at Favero Family Dental in Denton. They have three kids, 9, 7 and 5 years old.

“Dr. K. is active and volunteers in church and her children’s school and sports teams,” the town said in a statement. “She wants to help keep Double Oak a great place to live and enjoys helping out in her community. Dr. K. may not have been born in Texas, but she and her family love it and are now Texans in their hearts.”

Favero will take her seat at the next Double Oak Town Council meeting on Dec. 4.