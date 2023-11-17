Entrepreneurial spirit runs in the Green family

Mike and Pam Green have a lot going on. But the Greens, who raised their family in the same Argyle-area home for the past 27 years while dipping more than just their toes into the entrepreneurial world along the way, may have quietly redefined what it means to be busy.

They own Pro-Tow, the largest professional wrecker service in North Texas. They also have Lake Lewisville RV & Boat Storage, Lantana RV & Boat Storage, a growing real estate portfolio, and countless smaller partnerships and ventures sprinkled in. Five thriving ventures, all rooted in a community they can’t imagine leaving. And they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We complain about being busy all the time, but I’m honestly unsure what we’d do with ourselves if we weren’t,” Pam said with a laugh. She and Mike have been married for 30 years and have two children, Brandon (23) and Catherine (27). “There’s never a dull moment at the Green house. We love staying busy, and Denton County has been a wonderful and supportive community to plant our family businesses. We are blessed to be a part of a thriving community, and as the county grows, we are fortunate to prosper and grow with it.

“It’s a great and fun life doing what we do for the past 45 years and living in this community for as long as we have,” Mike said. “Every day isn’t roses — people don’t realize there are a lot of small pieces to running a good business, and we’ve had our failures. But if you stay the course, work hard, take risks, surround yourself with good people, care for people, and give good service, you typically succeed.”

Mike is proof that good things happen to hard-working people. Pam said that by the time she and Mike started dating, he had a small but wildly successful lawn maintenance business on his hands. He officially started the company in 1978 when he was 13 to make additional money. He also painted curbs and was a paper boy, but the lawn maintenance occupied most of his time. By 1991, he’d bought a single tow truck for when he needed to get his company trucks to the nearest shop. But after selling the mowing business in 1999, he’d built so many strong relationships that people started turning to him for their towing needs.

Fast forward to today, and Pro-Tow has grown into a full-service towing company with locations in Lewisville, Denton, Frisco, and Northlake. Their network of clients and towing customers includes commercial businesses with fleets, contracts with government agencies, motor clubs, auto shops, and more.

The need for a business like this was apparent to Mike.

“I originally bought a tow truck because my mowing trucks would always break down, and I didn’t want to have to pay someone else to tow them for me,” Mike said. “The next thing I know, I have four or five tow trucks. It’s grown every single year we’ve owned it.”

As his lawn maintenance business and tow truck company grew, Mike was also dabbling in real estate. He gobbled up his first property — which he still owns today — when he was 16. He and Pam continued that routine long after they married and had kids, ultimately leading to buying the property that eventually became home for Lake Lewisville RV & Boat Storage in 2005.

“We had mentioned to someone once that we buy and sell real estate on the side. But then we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, we buy,’” Pam said. “We don’t seem to get rid of anything. I had left the workforce to support Mike behind the scenes and raise our family. But the plan was always that I’d eventually go back to work. That’s what happened when we built the RV and boat storage facility.”

Naturally, that business has grown beyond Mike and Pam’s wildest dreams. Both locations include 24-7 gate access, private fences with barbed wire, dump stations for tenants, security cameras, ample lighting, and a convenience station.

Beyond being savvy business owners and real estate investors and developers, Mike and Pam said they take more satisfaction and pride from watching their children grow up and succeed. Brandon, a Guyer High alum, graduated from Kilgore College’s esteemed Fire Academy. He is currently a volunteer fireman and has grown his Insta-Dump company on the side from four dumpsters to 40. He also works alongside Mike at Pro-Tow and started a hazmat division. Meanwhile, Catherine graduated from Arkansas with a teaching degree and has dedicated her life to serving students in education at Arkansas and in the New England area. She also helps out with social media and marketing for the family businesses.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Catherine and Brandon. They are good people, and they work hard,” Pam said. “Catherine is planning on returning to pursue her psychology degree, which is exciting. We call Brandon Mini Mike — he learned as much as possible from his dad and is a natural at it, too.”

Mike and Pam added, “The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. It’s greener in Denton County. We remember buying our house when we could barely afford it — everything was going back into the businesses. But we stayed the course and worked hard. We haven’t moved or slowed down and wouldn’t want to, either. Thank you so much for the long-standing support and a lifetime of successes.”