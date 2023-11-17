Saturday, November 18, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

John English
By John English
0
351

Argyle 49, Abilene Wylie 14

The Eagles had little trouble with Abilene Wylie on Friday night as they advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

Maguire Gasperson hit Will Krzysiak on a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 Argyle.

Nathaniel Bruce returned an interception 28 yards to make it 14-0 at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Wylie scored to make it 14-7, but Argyle made it 21-7 when Gasperson hit Will Hodson on a 14-yard touchdown pass.

 

Preston Slaton scored on a 5-yard run to make it 28-7 Argyle, and Slaton scored on another 5-yard run to make it 35-7.

Wylie scored again, but Gasperson hooked up with Krzysiak a second time for a 17-yard touchdown pass  to make it 42-14 Argyle.

Gasperson then hit Hunter McFaul on a 4-yard pass to make it 49-14.

Argyle (9-2, 7-0) will play Colleyville Heritage in the regional quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton.

Liberty Christian 56, Tyler Grace Community 7

Jason Witten’s Liberty Christian Warriors advanced on Friday night, crushing Tyler Grace Community 56-7.

Liberty Christian got on the board first with a 8-yard run from Chase Garnett.

The Liberty defense then returned a an interception 60 yards for a touchdown, and Jaylin Hawkins scored on a 15-yard run to make it 21-0.

Garnett then broke a 24-yard run to make it 28-0, and Cole Welliver hit Quinton Brown on an 11-yard pass to make it 35-0 Liberty Christian at the half.

In the second quarter, Garnett scored again on a 3-yard run to make it 42-0 and Garnett scored on a 4-yard run to make it 49-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Welliver hit Hawkins on a 21-yard pass to make it 56-0 Liberty.

The Warriors (12-0, 4-0) will play All Saints Episcopal School Fort Worth in the TAPPS quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Northwest 41, Amarillo Tascosa 0

The Northwest Texans made quick work of Amarillo Tascosa on Friday night, blanking them to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Ife Durodoye scored on a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 Northwest, and Nathaniel Jean made it 14-0 on a 12-yard run.

Durodoye then scored on a 27-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 Northwest, and Leddie Thompson hit Jeremiah Brown on a touchdown pass to make it 27-0 Texans.

Northwest then scored on a 36-yard pass from Thompson to Kobey Wall.

The Texans (10-2, 6-2) will face Abilene at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium in the regional quarterfinals.

Previous article
Entrepreneurial spirit runs in the Green family
Next article
Medicare: Annual enrollment period is here
John English
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.