High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle 49, Abilene Wylie 14

The Eagles had little trouble with Abilene Wylie on Friday night as they advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

Maguire Gasperson hit Will Krzysiak on a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 Argyle.

Nathaniel Bruce returned an interception 28 yards to make it 14-0 at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Wylie scored to make it 14-7, but Argyle made it 21-7 when Gasperson hit Will Hodson on a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Preston Slaton scored on a 5-yard run to make it 28-7 Argyle, and Slaton scored on another 5-yard run to make it 35-7.

Wylie scored again, but Gasperson hooked up with Krzysiak a second time for a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-14 Argyle.

Gasperson then hit Hunter McFaul on a 4-yard pass to make it 49-14.

Argyle (9-2, 7-0) will play Colleyville Heritage in the regional quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton.

EAGLES WIN!! 🦅👊 Argyle rolls to 49-14 victory over Abilene Wylie in Class 5A Division II Area Playoff!! Next Up ➡️ Colleyville Heritage

6 PM, Friday

C.H. Collins Stadium, Denton#TogetherWeSoar #DNA pic.twitter.com/TcbTVa5S98 — Argyle ISD (@ArgyleISD) November 18, 2023

Liberty Christian 56, Tyler Grace Community 7

Jason Witten’s Liberty Christian Warriors advanced on Friday night, crushing Tyler Grace Community 56-7.

Liberty Christian got on the board first with a 8-yard run from Chase Garnett.

The Liberty defense then returned a an interception 60 yards for a touchdown, and Jaylin Hawkins scored on a 15-yard run to make it 21-0.

Garnett then broke a 24-yard run to make it 28-0, and Cole Welliver hit Quinton Brown on an 11-yard pass to make it 35-0 Liberty Christian at the half.

In the second quarter, Garnett scored again on a 3-yard run to make it 42-0 and Garnett scored on a 4-yard run to make it 49-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Welliver hit Hawkins on a 21-yard pass to make it 56-0 Liberty.

The Warriors (12-0, 4-0) will play All Saints Episcopal School Fort Worth in the TAPPS quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Northwest 41, Amarillo Tascosa 0

The Northwest Texans made quick work of Amarillo Tascosa on Friday night, blanking them to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Ife Durodoye scored on a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 Northwest, and Nathaniel Jean made it 14-0 on a 12-yard run.

Durodoye then scored on a 27-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 Northwest, and Leddie Thompson hit Jeremiah Brown on a touchdown pass to make it 27-0 Texans.

Northwest then scored on a 36-yard pass from Thompson to Kobey Wall.

The Texans (10-2, 6-2) will face Abilene at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium in the regional quarterfinals.