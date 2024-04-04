Juvenile arrested for Lewisville hookah lounge murder

Lewisville police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday evening in connection with a deadly shooting on Friday.

Police responded just before midnight Friday to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Luxor Sports Bar & Hookah Lounge in the 1600 block of South Hwy 121 Business. One man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jayden Anderson, 19, of Frisco, according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled his death as a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to his left arm. A second man was taken by car to a hospital with a gunshot wound, and is expected to recover, according to police, who later revealed that she shooting occurred after a fight broke out.

There was significant police activity Tuesday evening at Xquisite Smoke Shop, 1348 West Main St., where police arrested one juvenile and charged him with murder, according to a Lewisville Police Department news release. Because he is under 17, the suspect’s name and mugshot will not be released. He is now being held at the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.