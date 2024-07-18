Thursday, July 18, 2024
Flower Mound Council approves master plan for new park

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Town Council on Monday unanimously approved the proposed master plan for Trotter Park, a future park coming to FM 1171.

The 13.11-acre undeveloped park property is located at 4551 Cross Timbers Road, between Flower Mound Road and Bruton Orand Boulevard. The town received the parkland in a deed from Toll Brothers in 2020. The town had previously wanted to put a tennis center there, but voters in May 2023 rejected a proposed $7.5 million bond election, prompting the town to move forward with a different plan.

Since then, the town sought community input through town hall and stakeholder meetings and an online survey as it worked on the park design process. Last month, the town’s Parks Board unanimously recommended approval of the master plan, which calls for two tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, one basketball court, a playground, half-mile multi-use trail, and more. Town staff said they hope to receive a grant to partially fund the park, and the town will use funds dedicated to parks to pay for the rest of the project.

During the public hearing, some residents said the plan would be better if it had more pickleball courts, so that tournaments could be held there. Town Council unanimously approved the plan with a few modifications, including the addition of four pickleball courts.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

