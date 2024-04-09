Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza opens in Flower Mound

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza officially opened the doors on its new Flower Mound location on Tuesday.

Mister O1 serves artisanal pizza on a distinctive thin crust. Chef Renato Viola was raised in southern Italy and came to the U.S. under the O1 Visa category, reserved for those with “Extraordinary Artistic Ability” of internationally acclaimed fame, according to the company’s website. Viola opened the first location in Miami Beach, then the small chain expanded around south Florida, and it recently opened several locations in North Texas.

The new Flower Mound restaurant is located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 220. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Fridays and Saturdays, when it will close at 11 p.m.

Click here for more information.