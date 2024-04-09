Local photographer captures picture-perfect proposal during eclipse

A local photographer’s work is being shared and seen by millions of people around the globe after she captured the once-in-a-lifetime moment of a couple’s proposal in Flower Mound during Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Macy Alex, a professional photographer from Lewisville, said she was recently contacted by Alex Hoffpauir of Lake Charles, Louisiana, who wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Austynn Harbison, in North Texas during the eclipse. They ultimately decided on Murrell Park, located in Flower Mound on the eastern shore of Grapevine Lake.

“I suggested Murrell Park because to be able to capture them and the eclipse at the same time, I needed to be lower than them, and the cliffs at Murrell made that possible,” Macy said, adding that she was stressing over the details to make sure she got the shot, since there were no do-overs. “I showed up 45 minutes early, and I was just trying to maintain my composure. I really wanted to nail it.”

Macy was worried Alex would have a hard time finding the spot she wanted them to be for the photo, so she sent him coordinates and maps and also drew an X in the dirt with her foot “and prayed he saw it.”

“All of sudden Austynn popped up on the ledge and asked if they were in my way, and I said, ‘No, you’re in the best spot in DFW to see the eclipse,'” Macy said.

As they waited for the moment of totality, the happy couple was sitting and laughing and talking about how much they loved each other.

“They were having a lovely moment,” Macy said.

Then the moon fully covered the sun, and Alex dropped to his knee, and Macy triggered the flash she had set up.

“I got the shot,” she said. “I couldn’t believe I got it.”

After congratulating the newly-engaged couple and another 20-minute photo shoot, Macy went home and quickly edited the photo and posted it online, then did the same thing with a TikTok video, and then she forgot about it while hanging out with a friend. The next time she checked her phone, she almost threw it out of surprise that she had 2,000 notifications. By Tuesday evening, Macy’s TikTok video has 3.8 million views, and the photo has been shared millions of times on X (formerly Twitter) and tens of thousands of times on Facebook. Her previously most viewed post on social media was a TikTok video with 150,000 views.

“It’s a joy to be so seen,” Macy said. “I love a good story … My ultimate goal is to share joy when and where I can.”

Click here for more information about Macy Alex Photography.