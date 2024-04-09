Northlake Notes — April 2024

Spring is here in Texas and there is plenty to do to prepare our homes, lawns and gardens for the warmer weather ahead. Here are a few things to consider to keep your fiscal health in order.

As lawns come back to life, it’s easy to overlook breaks in lines and overwater lawns. Make sure to check your lines and be modest as you turn them back on. Overwatering can weaken your plants roots and cost a small fortune to your budget. A little water steadily applied goes a long way. Follow your supplier’s water schedule to ensure you balance your use and your costs.

For those who are new to homeownership, it is critical to make sure your homestead exemptions are in place before the deadline this month. Go to dentoncad.com and ensure you have submitted all exemptions that are due to you.

School may be in the last quarter but that doesn’t mean important decisions are done. Before this month is out another important election will begin. School boards and local municipal elections are where you can exert the most influence on your future. Be sure to schedule time to get informed on school boards, city councils and bond elections, and go to the polls and make your choice.

As the weather warms, unfortunately petty theft also rises. Help keep your communities safe by not making it easy for thieves. Keep your outside lights on, bring in packages or have them delivered to secured location, lock your cars and don’t leave valuables in the open.

We hope you enjoy your spring and are making plans for how you will spend your summer vacations. Give your kids something to look forward to and finish their year out strong with good grades!