Argyle home a total loss after fire

A fire believed to have been caused by lightning destroyed a home in Argyle on Monday night.

During a severe thunderstorm, Denton County ESD No. 1 firefighters responded to the blaze around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Shenandoah Court, according to a district spokesperson. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and after firefighters put it out, the house is considered a total loss. No one was injured in the fire.

The Flower Mound and Roanoke fire departments assisted with the firefighting response.