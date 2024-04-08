Around Argyle – April 2024

Hello, Argyle and Happy Spring!

It was wonderful seeing so many of you at Argyle Unity Park celebrating Argyle’s Annual “Easter Eggstravaganza.” What a great time! This year’s event was the biggest and best yet, and featured over 40 sponsors, live music, live bunnies and chicks, a fire truck, classic cars, food trucks, and of course, the Easter Bunny! A huge shout out to Jessica Sommer, Argyle’s Director of Communications & Marketing, for the incredible job she did organizing and coordinating this event! I would also like to extend a very special thank you to the many volunteers and sponsors who made it such a success. We couldn’t have done it without you!

Be sure to stay informed of future events and Town news by following our socials (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Nextdoor and LinkedIn) and enrolling in the “Notify Me” service on the Town’s website at www.argyletx.com . Stay tuned for more exciting community events such as the Unity Park Solar Eclipse Experience on Monday, April 8th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come join us and get a pair of free solar sunglasses (while supplies last) to witness this historic event.

Speaking of events at the park, baseball season got off to a fantastic start with Argyle’s First Annual Baseball Opening Day Festival on March 23rd. Each new season typically brings with it new questions for the Town, and this year was no exception. One common question had to do with ownership and maintenance of park grounds, specifically the fields. Please allow me to share the facts in an attempt to dispel any rumors or misunderstandings.

Argyle Unity Park is located on property owned by the Argyle Independent School District (AISD). In 2015, the Town of Argyle recognized the need for a community park and applied for a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The grant required that any funds awarded must be used for the improvement of land owned or leased by the Town. To meet this requirement, the Town and AISD signed a 25-year ground lease. Thanks to this partnership, the Town was awarded a matching grant of $500k in 2016.

In late 2017, the Argyle Youth Sports Association (AYSA) requested use of the park facilities from the Town. The Town agreed and a license agreement was signed giving AYSA use of the ballfields, restrooms, concession stand and other amenities with the express agreement that AYSA would be responsible for the maintenance and operation of the ballfields at its sole expense. For at least the last four years, the Town has gone above and beyond its responsibilities and invested considerable time, money and resources to improve Unity Park. Any narrative suggesting otherwise is simply not true, and we will gladly provide a copy of the agreement to anyone who requests it.

Regardless of the past, the Town is committed to supporting youth sports. I’m confident we will work through these issues with AYSA and continue our focus on serving these young athletes, their parents, coaches, and the entire Argyle community.

In closing, I’m pleased to report that the Town and AISD continue to work closely together to address concerns regarding access to the school site on FM 407. At the March 18th Town Council meeting, Council voted to amend the previously approved Specific Use Permit and allow first responders access to the site via Postmaster Lane in case of an emergency. We know this was an important step forward, and we appreciate the patience and support of Superintendent Carpenter and her team.

Thank you for your time. I hope everyone has a wonderful and safe April, and don’t forget to sign up for event notifications from the Town!