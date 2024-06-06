Thursday, June 6, 2024
Indoor pickleball locations coming to Lewisville, Denton

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Picklr, North America’s fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, announced Thursday that it plans to open three additional locations in North Texas over the next six months, including two in Denton County.

Each of the new clubs will feature at least eight indoor courts with high-quality outdoor-style surfacing, a full pro shop, private event space, unlimited league play, tournaments and open play.

Two of the three locations will be in Denton, at 824 W. University Drive, and in Lewisville, at a location yet to be announced. Both Picklr centers are planned to open late this year. Another location is also expected to open in Hurst.

“We are excited to bring two new Picklrs to Texas,” said Amy Guerrero, Marketing Director of Murko Group LLC, who will open the Denton and Lewisville locations. “These two communities have always been on our list to bring indoor pickleball. The Picklr has worked hard to create the optimal playing environment with a nationally recognized brand. The facilities have a modern and contemporary design, advanced court technology to analyze play, and the programming will appeal to all demographics and skill levels.”

The first Picklr location in Texas opened last month in west Fort Worth, and another will open Saturday in Plano. Members will be able to play at any location in the country.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

