City cancels Celebrate Highland Village event

The city of Highland Village announced Thursday that it has canceled its annual Celebrate Highland Village event, which was scheduled for Saturday, due to rising flood water.

“Lewisville Lake’s level is high from the recent rain events and the water continues to rise,” the city said in a statement. “The City Parks and Recreation Department and Fire Department worked with the fireworks vendor to move the fireworks to other areas within this park. Unfortunately, each location has ended up underwater due to the rising lake levels.”

The city said the entrance to the park is also underwater, and the grand lawn — where guests would watch the concert from — is saturated.

The Saturday morning events, a 5K and a fishing derby at Doubletree Ranch Park, will take place as planned.

The city is planning to offer the event later this year, it said in a news release.