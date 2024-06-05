Flower Mound Elementary School named a Model Professional Learning Community at Work

Flower Mound Elementary School was recently recognized by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement.

Flower Mound Elementary School’s successful implementation of the Professional Learning Communities at Work process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students, according to a Lewisville ISD news release. PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students. The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to focus on learning, build a collaborative culture and create a results orientation.

“Obtaining the Solution Tree Model PLC Distinction validates the FME staff commitment to our students and our desire to help them achieve all they are capable of,” said Flower Mound Elementary Principal Christine Van Scoyoc. “We are blessed to be a part of LISD as it means we continually have the opportunity to learn and grow in our practices as we move both ourselves and our students forward.”

Schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period, according to LISD. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.

“The staff at Flower Mound Elementary has shown great commitment to improving instructional practices to help support student achievement” said LISD Director of Professional Learning Kelly Roden. “Through their continued work on implementing and sustaining the PLC concepts in their educator practice, they have created a learning culture focused on continued professional growth in order to impact student success. This recognition is a true testament to the staff’s dedication to their own learning and the students that they serve.”