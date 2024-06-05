Daughters of the American Revolution mark local grave of daughter of Revolutionary War soldier

Six North Texas chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently came together in southern Denton County to officially host and mark the grave of the daughter of a captain in the American Revolutionary War.

The April 27 ceremony honored Martha “Patsey” Brockett Wakefield with a plaque indicating she is the daughter of a patriot that fought in the American Revolution. Each of the hosting DAR chapters — based in Flower Mound, Lewisville, Grapevine, Denton, Prosper and The Colony — applied for and received a $500 grant from the National DAR organization, which they then contributed to ensure the marker was created and placed on the grave site, according to a news release from the Cross Timbers (Lewisville) DAR chapter.

Wakefield — born in 1797 in Smith County, Tennessee — was the youngest daughter of Captain William Ebenezer Brockett of South Carolina, according to the DAR. In 1817, she married Henry Wakefield, Jr., son of Private Henry Wakefield, also a Revolutionary War solider. In 1853, Henry Jr. purchased 320 acres of land in Denton County and moved Martha and several of their 11 children there. Martha and Henry’s son, Simpson, married Jane Pinckley, who, along with Mary Chinn and two other women, founded Chinn’s Chapel Methodist Church in Copper Canyon. The cemetery near this church is where Martha Wakefield is laid to rest and where the grave marking ceremony was held.

Descendants of Martha and Henry Wakefield, Jr., attended the ceremony, along with Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, Copper Canyon Mayor Ron Robertson and DAR’s Texas State Regent, Marcy Carter-Lovick.