Monday, February 5, 2024
Here’s the scoop: Marty B to open new ice cream shop

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of Marty Bryan

A new ice cream shop will open this spring in Bartonville.

Marty Bryan, owner of the Marty B’s restaurant and coffee shop (among other restaurants), said Monday that he wanted to have a space in the new Cloud 9 Salon building, 2660 FM 407, in front of Marty B’s, and ice cream sounded like the perfect fit.

“I love ice cream, and there’s not many places around here to get it,” Bryan said. “I want to create another place for people to come together, celebrate their lives and enjoy some amazing ice cream.”

Bryan said most of the ice cream will be made in-house, and he wants to develop many unique and creative flavors; two flavors will be inspired by two desserts served at the restaurant, the Texas Sheet Cake and Ooey Gooey Toffee Treat. One signature menu item will be ice cream nachos.

The menu will also offer plenty of “your typical ice cream fare” — such as shakes, sundaes and and ice cream by the scoop, in a cone or cup — but one big way Bryan wants to stand out is by the environment he creates.

“We want the ice cream shop to be boutique-ish and bougie, that’s what we’re going after,” Bryan said. “Just like the coffee shop, I’m sure I will overbuild it, but it will be beautiful.”

Bryan said he hopes to open Marty B’s Ice Cream by early spring, barring construction delays.

Police investigating fatal shooting in south Denton
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

