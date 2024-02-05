Suspect who led Roanoke police on chase arrested again

A Georgetown man who was arrested last week after trying to evade Roanoke police — following multiple reported unusual incidents with residents — has been arrested again, according to jail records.

Just before noon on Jan. 30, police responded to a reported suspicious person in the 600 block of Howe Road, where a man had left his vehicle parked on the sidewalk and contacted a woman who was walking her dog, making her feel uncomfortable, according to a Roanoke Police Department news release. Officers tried to talk to the man, but he ignored them, went back to the vehicle and tried to drive away. After a 6-minute pursuit, officers were able to take the suspect into custody in Trophy Club.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Phillip Warner, and he was suspected of attempting to enter an occupied vehicle in the 1200 block of North Hwy 377 earlier that morning, according to Roanoke PD. The vehicle he was driving, a Honda Accor with a temporary tag, matched the description of a vehicle that had previously evaded Grapevine police officers earlier that day.

Roanoke police charged Warner with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, and he was booked into Denton County Jail on Jan. 30. Grapevine PD also charged him with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, according to jail records. Warner was released on bond on Thursday, but on Monday, he was booked into the same hail on three charges from the Denton Police Department, for three offenses occurring on Thursday: criminal mischief, resisting arrest and violating bond.