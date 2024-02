The Lewisville Grand Theater will host the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony this week for the Lewisville ISD High School Art Show.

Only 103 original artworks by LISD high school students were selected for the exhibition, according to a LISD news release. The opening event is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m., with awards starting at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The artworks will remain on display in the LGT’s main art gallery, 100 North Charles St., through Feb. 24.