Flower Mound Firefighters Association endorses France

The Flower Mound Professional Firefighters Association has endorsed Derek France in his mayoral reelection bid.

“Your commitment to investing in training, equipment and personnel has not only improved the capabilities of our fire department but has also contributed to the overall safety and well-being of Flower Mound residents,” FMPFA President Tim Mackling said in his endorsement letter to France.

France was elected mayor in 2021, and as of Tuesday morning, he is the only candidate who has filed to run for the three-year mayoral term in May’s election. The last day to file for local elections is Feb. 16.

“It’s a real honor to have the support of the men and women of our Flower Mound Fire Department who put their lives on the line for us every day, without question,” France said in a statement. “I’ve always been about making Flower Mound not just a place to live, but a safe home for everyone … Here’s to more great work and to keeping our community safe and sound!”