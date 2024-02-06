Meet the Candidates: U.S. House District 26

On March 5, local voters will go to the polls to select their party’s nominees for political office at the county, state and federal levels.

To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; if a race with three or more candidates doesn’t end with one candidate receiving more than half of the votes, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 28. The winners in each party will be on the General Election ballot in November. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

TX-26 encompasses all of Cooke County, most of Denton County (including the entire southern section) and small parts of Wise and Tarrant counties. Republican Michael Burgess has held the seat since 2003, but he will not seek reelection. Ten Republican candidates filed to run for the seat, which will like result in a runoff election. The winner of the Republican nomination will face Ernest Lineberger, the lone Democratic candidate.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested primary elections. Their submissions are listed alphabetically below.

U.S. House District 26 (REPUBLICAN)

Scott Armey

Age: 54

City/Town of Residence: Corinth

Current Occupation: Private Wealth Advisor

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration – University of North Texas, 1990

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, 2023

Public service: Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3 – 1992-2000 (elected)

Denton County Judge – 2000-2002 (elected)

Regional Administrator, U.S. General Services Administration – 2002-2009 (appointed)

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Having lived here for more than 50 years, I worked to turn this very district red for the first time in 1984. This is my lifelong home and always will be. I understand and share the conservative values of this district. I have lived here, raised my family here, have a career here and have served the public here. As Denton County Judge and County Commissioner, I helped to build the roads we rely on today, and strengthen the communities we live in, all while cutting the county tax rate. At the General Services Administration, my job was to help build and maintain border stations across Texas and New Mexico. We also worked to ensure that Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement had access to the latest equipment and tools to protect our borders. I have the hands-on experience, proven conservative track record and deep roots in this district to best represent us in Washington.

Mission Statement: Our first action must be to close and secure the southern border. Then we must tackle the $34 Trillion debt and out-of-control spending. Congress is 100% responsible for this mess, and only Congress can fix it. I have the track record and the lifelong commitment to our conservative values to lead the fight to cut spending and lower the debt.

Website: scottarmeyforcongress.com

Neena Biswas

Age: 54

City/Town of Residence: Coppell

Current Occupation: Entrepreneur, physician

Education: 1. Medical doctor – 3 specialties – Internal Medicine, Geriatrics, Hospice and Palliative Medicine

2. Residency in Internal Medicine

3. Fellowship in Geriatric Medicine

4. Trained in Hospice and Palliative medicine

5. Completed Entrepreneurship programs at MIT and SMU

Public service: 1. School Board trustee at Coppell ISD ( Publicly elected) – Term completed successfully May 2023: Promotion of STEM education, Fentanyl training, Promoting Safety and anti-bullying programs for school district. Passed $ 321 M bond for investment in sports, music and infrastucture

2. Past Board Member of DFW Minority Supplier Development Council

3. Member of Asian American Chamber of Commerce

4. Sponsor of US India Chamber of Commerce

5. Member of Coppell & Grapevine Chamber of Commerce

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? 1. As a legal immigrant who came to the US as a Physician, solving the border crises is my first priority. We must protect our borders and not allow the inflow of drugs, crime and human trafficking

2. I will fight for election integrity so that the voters can have full confidence in our election process

3. I have a successful career as a Medical Doctor in several health systems. This has given me a deep understanding of our healthcare challenges, including the increasing costs

4. As an experienced School Board Trustee, I helped to pass of Bond of $ 321 Million

5. As a founder of a global technology business, I have experienced the challenges of a small business

6. I have spent over 10 years treating Veterans in rural and under-served areas

7. I have lived in this area for 17 years, actively engaging in this community

8. I am a Constitutional Conservative to protect our rights

Mission Statement: My key priorities are border security, election integrity, economic prosperity, healthcare improvement (with special focus on mental health), military strength and technology excellence. I will be a powerful Conservative voice of reason and fight to protect our Constitutional rights. I will focus on our global leadership position to ensure peace.

Website: drneenaforcongress.com

Vladimir De Franceschi

Age: 56

City/Town of Residence: Oak Point

Current Occupation: Attorney

Education: UCLA B.A. Political Science

UCSD M.A. Political Science

Stanford J.D.

Public service: Volunteer, Citizens Defending Freedom

Volunteer, Citizens for Election Integrity Texas

Officer regional alumni organizations of UCLA and Stanford

President, Federalist Society student chapter

Graduate Student Senator

Graduate Student Representative

Law school 1L Representative

Conscript, Yugoslav Navy

High school class president

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am the only candidate who has lived under a tyrannical single-party police state. I am a legal immigrant from a Cold War communist country who escaped to America, alone and broke at 19. I refused to join the communist party in exchange for wealth and privilege. As a Stanford trained lawyer in Silicon Valley I refused to do it again in America. Instead I moved to Texas. I do not want ever again to live under a marxist one-party regime. I felt called to offer to stop it from happening in America by serving my neighbors in Congress. Why me? My scars from life under communism will never let me forget its horrors. I know the law. I’ve demonstrated personal integrity. I love America and respect our Constitution. I could not look myself in the mirror if I did not offer to serve.

Mission Statement: Restoring the U.S. Constitution, starting with Texas’ right to enforce its international border when the federal government does not.

Website: vlad4texas.com

Luisa del Rosal

Age: 37

City/Town of Residence: Dallas

Current Occupation: Small business owner

Education: Master’s degree, Higher Education and Policy and Leadership, SMU

B.A., Political Science, Sociology and Italian, SMU

Public service: Contributing Columnist, Dallas Morning News

Chair of the Board for Communities in Schools-Dallas Region

Board Member, SMU Catholic Campus Ministry

Member, St. Rita Catholic Community

Texas Federation of Republican Women, Member

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? My husband and I have called North Texas home for 20 years; it’s a thriving and dynamic region. My family represents that dynamism as small business owners living their version of the American dream. Our lives and small business experience mirror that of the community in Texas 26; we understand the challenges and opportunities of the voters and want to be a voice for North Texas in D.C. My background in running research centers, volunteering in public advocacy groups, and running a congressional office as chief of staff ensures I have the policy knowledge and ability to run an efficient office and fight for the needs of North Texas effectively in Congress.

Mission Statement: If I earn the votes of TX-26 and get the privilege of serving them, I will focus on the top three issues for North Texas: border security, infrastructure/transportation, and healthcare. My sole focus will be to tackle legislation for the priorities of the district and North Texas.

Website: luisafortexas.com

Brandon Gill

Age: 29

City/Town of Residence: Flower Mound

Current Occupation: Conservative Media Executive

Education: Graduated cum laude from Dartmouth College with degrees in Economics and History

Public service: Baptist Church Builders of Texas

President of Christian Union

Member of Young Republicans

Pro-Life Activist

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I’m running for Congress because we need a proven conservative fighter in Washington who will stand up to the Swamp and put America First. The old days of the moderate Blue Dog Democrats are long gone, and it’s past time Republicans wake up and realize it. We are up against radical Socialists who are determined to destroy our great nation. If we are going to save America, we need a Representative with the fortitude to stand up and fight back. I will. I have been exposing the Left for years in conservative media, and I’m ready to take the fight straight to the Swamp. President Trump, Rep Ronny Jackson, Rep Jim Jordan, and the House Freedom Caucus endorsed me because they know I will fight to end election fraud, stop wasteful government spending, secure our border, and deport every single illegal alien Joe Biden brought into our country.

Mission Statement: I will join Jim Jordan and the Freedom Caucus on day 1 and fight right alongside President Trump to end the weaponization of government against conservatives and Christians, slash wasteful spending, secure our elections, seal our border and deport every single one of the 9 million illegal aliens Joe Biden brought into our country.

Website: brandongillforcongress.com

John Huffman

Age: 40

City/Town of Residence: Southlake

Current Occupation: Entrepreneur

Education: Texas A&M University, BBA in Finance (2005)

Georgetown Law Center, JD (2008)

Public service: Mayor of Southlake, 2021-present

City Council in Southlake, 2015-2021

Public Member, Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists, 2012-2017

Zoning Board of Adjustments in Southlake, 2013-2015

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I’m running for Congress because DC is broken – because the insanity of the federal government is quite literally going to end our way of life. The families of the 26th district deserves a proven, successful fighter for our economy, our Constitutional principles, and the Christian values that make North Texas an example for others to follow. As Mayor of Southlake, for nearly ten years we have delivered conservative victories we wish we were seeing in Washington: balanced budgets, taxes cut five years in a row so people keep more of what they earn, and the defeat of evil ideologies like Cultural Marxism and DEI. I’ve fought these battles and won, and I can do it in Washington DC.

Mission Statement: In Congress, I will stop Biden’s mass illegal immigration, slash government power and spending, defeat the insane Marxists in Congress, and fight the weaponized bureaucracy to restore our God-given rights and liberties.

Website: johnhuffman.com

Jason Kergosien

Age: 50

City/Town of Residence: Plano

Current Occupation: Technologist, entrepreneur

Education: Texas A&M BBA Management Information Systems, Business Honors

Public service: worked in ministry, Covenant Church 5 years

Created one of largest church networks in the country (now over 500 churches)

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I was compelled to run after seeing first hand government collusion with Big Tech to censor the public and legitimate media during an election.

Mission Statement: America is in crisis. I will immediately protect our VOICE and our VOTE from government/big tech interference. Without these rights, the country devolves into a one party system.

Website: jasonfortexas.com

Joel Krause

Age: 65

City/Town of Residence: Highland Village

Current Occupation: President Small Business

Education: Bachelors of Science in Engineering – Iowa State University

39 Years of managing all aspects of a business, sales, marketing, product development, engineering, accounting and problem solving.

10+ year experience of managing business in China

Visited more than 55 Countries and studied their history

Worked on many Republican campaigns

Public service: Paid political consultant for Bob Dole

Candidate for Ames IA City Council

Worked on many Republican Campaigns including Trump in Iowa & Josh Hawley in MO

Board Member Denton Republican Assembly

Candidate for US House of Representatives TX 26th District 2014, 2016

Board member National Federations of Republican Assemblies

Member of the SD12 Permanent Resolutions Committee

Vice President Texas Republican Assembly

Started movement of Truth, Accountability, Responsibility in Politics

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? The country needs a candidate that has the vision and the solution for uniting our country. We have many problems facing our country; to be successful we need to be united. The solution is Truth, Accountability and Responsibility. I will work to create a news source that is based on truth without opinions. The news source would be held accountable for the Truth. This Truth based news source will increase the Republican base and reduce the Democrat base, more republicans will be elected. I will be accountable to the people of the district not to larger donors or PACs. I will sign a contract that will include; 1. $100K penalty for a lie or acting on a known falsehood. 2. Other than salary, no monies will be realized by me or immediate family due to my position in congress. 3. Money on reelection will be limited to less than $50K. I will be reelected on merit, not dollars.

Mission Statement: First action is to amend The Posse Comitatus Act that prevents U.S. Military from securing the border. Our military is needed to close the border immediately. Second; introduce a statue that provides severe penalties for elected officials or federal employees who lie or act on known falsehoods. Truth, Accountability & Responsibility is needed.

Website: krauseforhouse.com

Douglas Robison

Age: 69

City/Town of Residence: Denton

Current Occupation: Retired District Judge

Education: J.D. from Villanova Law School

B.A. from Bucknell University

Licensed in four (4) legal specialty areas due to large amounts of ongoing professional education

licensed Certified Public Accountant

Public service: Denton County District Judge for 14 years, 11 months and 5 days. 2009-2023.

Argyle School Board Member for 6 years, 2000-2006

Member of Board of Directors of Denton County Children’s Advocacy Center 1997-2006

Member of the Board of the Children’s Advocacy Center for the State of Texas 2006-2008

Paul Harris Fellow of Denton Rotary with recognition as a Major Donor

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I wanted to ensure that our children and their children had a great country in which to live. Values fundamental to American society are under attack. Freedom of speech,freedom of worship and freedom of assembly are all being challenged by a Socialist Democratic Party that believes only one view, theirs, is entitled to unfettered expression. Similarly there is an attack by the left on our free market capitalist economy which rewards individual effort, individual industriousness and individual creativity. The Democratic Socialists are attempting to mandate what type of cars we drive, what refrigerators and stoves we can use, and even the foods we eat, through heavy handed regulation of disfavored industries and large government subsidies of favored industries. Finally the Democratic Socialists refuse to recognize failing to enforce the immigration laws as written is destroying America.

Mission Statement: Ensuring that the Rule of Law is applied in an even handed manner so that each person can vote for the candidate of his or her choice. Enforcing the Immigration Laws as written so that our country is not overwhelmed by illegal entrants. Strengthening the economy so that this country continues to have a vibrant and successful middle class.

Website: robisonforcongress.com

Mark Rutledge

Age: 61

City/Town of Residence: Little Elm

Current Occupation: Mechanical Contractor

Education: Prairie View A & M University (BSME)

Public service: Past Kennedale ISD Board of Trustee

Past CoServ Board of Director

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? One political leader that I have respected through out the years has been Ron Paul, he has help me shape my views and opinions, based on his governing policies. Limited government and non-interventionist policies.

Voters should choose me simply because of my unwavering commitment to the community, the schools and my voters. My ability to become part of the solution for my district and for Texas, and not be part of the existing problems. Working to build relationships with the young people and allow them to introduce fresh prospective and to have a vote and a voice

Mission Statement: Set the American economy on a plan for growth. Smart investment in mass transportation, National Electrical Power grid upgrade and finally get the border secure and immigration policy DONE. Reassess our foreign interventions. Money spent on those 800 military base around the world could be redirected to producing world class infrastructure here.

Burt Thakur

Age: 40

City/Town of Residence: Little Elm/Frisco

Current Occupation: Construction Project Manager – Data Center Commissioning

Education: I graduated high school. I served in the U.S. Navy where i graduated from the Naval Nuclear Power Program.

Public service: None.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I decided to run for Congress on August 26th, 2021 – when that plane took off from Afghanistan & the bodies were falling off the wings. It was symbolic of the trajectory our country is headed in. As a combat veteran who served in the Navy during 9/11 – I love our country and I couldn’t stand idly by, while the country I love was being ripped apart instead of being made whole. Unlike my opponents; who believe in ending legal immigration, or only wanting Christians in government, my desire is to fix our most pressing issues. From healthcare, the border, American manufacturing, Veterans needs, ending forever wars & others like the plight of farmers – I learned about them while door knocking and collecting over 500 signatures from Muenster to Paradise. I didn’t see anyone who I felt would be working to move the needle for all of us, so I am running. I hope I don’t disappoint you.

Mission Statement: My contract with America:

1. Ensure fair elections, with voter IDs.

2. Fix our border

3. Bring back manufacturing

4. Trade schools to raise minimum skill

5. Stop fentanyl trafficking

6. Reduce $34 Tn debt

7. Get out of needless wars

8. Cut taxes

9. Fix healthcare

10. Fix Medicare & Social Security

11. Lower inflation

12. Fix education & loans

Website: burtthakurforcongress.com