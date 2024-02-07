Flower Mound PD to host ‘King Cake with the Cops’

Next week, the Flower Mound Police Department will mark Fat Tuesday with a “King Cake with the Cops” community event.

Residents are invited to celebrate Mardi Gras and meet and greet FMPD officers on Tuesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Flurry’s Market + Provisions, 2608 Long Prairie Road, Suite 208. Officers will be handing out slices of King Cake and some special edition FMPD beads, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

“King Cake with the Cops” is a spinoff of Coffee with a Cop events, which started in 2011 in Hawthorne, California because the police department wanted to interact more, and more successfully, with the community. The effort has become a popular event among many police departments across the country, including many in southern Denton County, as they look to meet more residents and engage in conversations with them.