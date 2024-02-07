Highland Village City Update — February 2024

We’ve had a couple rounds of cold weather in the last few weeks and, while we hope it is the only cold weather we get this year, we should prepare in case it happens again this month.

When ice or snow occurs in North Texas, much activity comes to a standstill. The Public Works department prepares for these events by pre-treating the City’s major thoroughfares with brine, loading the sanding trucks, and crews are on standby 24/7 to handle any problems that arise.

As a resident, you should prepare your home for the weather as well by knowing where your water shut off valve is, turning off your sprinkler system, covering outside faucets, dripping inside faucets when temperatures are below freezing, tending to outside animals and making plans to check on your elderly family and friends.

If you have not signed up to receive the City’s email newsletter, The Villager, you should as this is how the City will inform you of changes to garbage and recycling services and any other needed information. You can sign up at www.highlandvillage.org/TheVillager. The city also shares important updates via Facebook and Instagram as well.

Valentine’s Day is this month and Highland Village offers so many different ways you can celebrate your loved ones. We have two florists here, a variety of restaurants, spas and unique boutique stores for that special gift. If you’re looking for a fun experience for the Valentine’s holiday, check out places like Celebration Escape Room, Be Legend Gaming, Rev’s Golf Lounge, Color Me Mine, and Buff City Soap where you and your special someone or your family can have a memorable Valentine’s Day. We cannot say it enough, make it a habit to shop and dine Highland Village first. Visit thehvba.com for a listing of Highland Village businesses.

I’m not sure how many are aware of the Highland Village Business Association. The association is the City’s version of a chamber of commerce; it is managed through the City and exists to promote local business networking and connect residents to Highland Village businesses. If you own a business in Highland Village, I encourage you to become a member. Learn about it at thehvba.com/join. The HVBA hosts quarterly lunches and quarterly community coffee events that will help you network with other local businesses. Additionally the HVBA helps promote Highland Village businesses through video creation and social media marketing. The best part – it’s free. If you use social media, follow them on Facebook and Instagram at the.hvba. Monthly the HVBA posts “What’s Happening” in Highland Village which includes new and now open businesses and those coming soon. The Experience Highland Village videos inform of things you can experience in Highland Village and they interview business leaders to provide updates to the community.

Last month I had the opportunity to attend the groundbreaking event for the joint fire training facility. Highland Village, Lewisville and Flower Mound have entered into an interlocal agreement to share the cost of construction and operation of this joint facility. The City of Highland Village will be responsible for 7.9% of the initial capital cost and 7.9% of the operational costs for the facility. Even better, because of the proximity to our city, this new facility will offer our firefighters exponentially more training time for a fraction of the cost. The joint training facility provides the Highland Village Fire Department access to a nearby training facility, the opportunity to train with Lewisville and Flower Mound who regularly work emergency scenes together and saves taxpayer dollars by sharing the operational costs with the other two departments. Shared training facilities is a model used by several entities in the metroplex and will be a huge benefit to our department and, in turn, our residents.

Our police department is ramping up their micromobility device training for our youth, starting first in the schools. You will remember the City updated our micromobility ordinance to address safety concerns surrounding the use of scooters in the City. The two E’s of education and enforcement were the main issues I stressed as the committee worked through the update to the ordinance. Now Officers David Harney and Ben McKelvey will be implementing micromobility device safety programs and teaching our students the rules of the road and etiquette. Additionally, the department recommended and Council approved the purchase of two Positron 72V XL electric patrol vehicles that will enable our officers to be on the trails to aid in education and enforcement of the safety measures outlined in the scooter ordinance. I am still a firm believer that the most important factor is parental involvement with your kids alongside our police department. Parents are the first line of defense in both education and enforcement so we hope that parents will have healthy discussions around the operation of scooters.

Speaking of kids, spring break will be here soon and the Parks and Recreation department is planning some fun activities for the kids. Check out hvparks.com to see what is offered and how to register.

I continue to host the Coffee with the Mayor events the first Monday of every month at Sip Sir Coffee House at 8:30 a.m. If you haven’t stopped by yet, I hope to see you sometime soon- we only have a few more months to enjoy our coffee dates! I provide a City update and answer any questions you may have. I appreciate the support of this community and look forward to seeing you around!