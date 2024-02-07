Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Local school districts to host HBCU fairs

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Local school districts will host college fairs this month focused on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and what they have to offer prospective students.

Northwest ISD is joining with Keller ISD to host a joint HBCU Night on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Eaton High School, 1350 Eagle Blvd. in Haslet. The event is open to 8-12th grade students and parents from both school districts. Attendees can learn more about college preparatory strategies, traditionally black sororities and fraternities, scholarships for students who attend HBCUs and experiences of local black entrepreneurs, according to the districts.

Lewisville ISD’s HBCU College Fair is scheduled for Feb. 16 at Hebron High School, 4207 Plano Parkway in Carrollton. The event features representatives and alumni from more than 20 HBCUs, as well as various organizations, giving Lewisville ISD students the opportunity to learn more about HBCUs, according to the district.

Denton ISD’s second annual HBCU Fair is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Denton High School, 3001 Bronco Way, according to Denton ISD. Students can receive information about various programs of study, scholarships and admissions from universities, fraternities and sororities. There will be a panel discussion with HBCU graduates and members of Greek organizations.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

