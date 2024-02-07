Argyle ISD calls $512M bond election

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved calling a bond election during a special meeting on Monday.

Trustees approved the community-led Bond & Growth Planning Committee’s recommendation of a $511,540,000 bond proposal, which will be presented to voters in three propositions in the May 4 General Election, according to a district news release. During the planning process, the BGPC focused on a long-range 10-year bond program, unlike previous bonds that focused on short-term projects.

The bond election, if approved, will maintain the current tax rate.

The bond package addresses instructional space needs for enrollment growth at the elementary, middle school and high school levels, district technology and a baseball/softball complex at Argyle High School with the district’s future shift to two 9-12 high schools.

Proposition A includes Middle School No. 2, Elementary School No. 6 and increased capacity at Argyle High School and Argyle Middle School (which will transition to a 9-12 high school in the future). This proposition ($482,385,000) also includes capital improvements throughout the district. The proposed middle school would serve grades 6th-8th with a capacity of 1,200. The elementary school would serve PreKindergarten-5th grade with an 850-student capacity.

Proposition B ($22,655,000) includes the addition of a baseball/softball complex at Argyle High School in Canyon Falls. This was included by the BGPC to align with the district’s future of operating two 9-12 high schools. Currently, AHS plays varsity and sub-varsity games at the facilities at AMS.

Proposition C ($6,500,000) includes a technology refresh to sustain a 1:1 student device program for grades 6-12 and addresses growth with the future opening of an elementary in 2024 and middle school in 2025.

The BGPC recommendation was slightly modified prior to approval to adhere to the vision of the 10-Year Strategic Growth Plan, which was adopted in January 2023 by the School Board, according to Argyle ISD. Due to many variables in the 10-year future enrollment forecast, a seventh elementary school was removed from the bond proposal. Additionally, projects to increase capacity at Argyle Middle School were added to pair with the goals of the 10-Year Strategic Growth Plan. The School Board was first presented the bond recommendation by members of the BGPC at the Jan. 16 regular meeting and the proposal was further discussed at the Jan. 23 Board Workshop.

Argyle ISD’s last bond election was in 2022 when voters approved a $267,885,000 bond.