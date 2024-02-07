CTWSC: Do your research before buying water line insurance

Many residents in southern Denton County have received things in the mail trying to sell them insurance for their water lines. In a news release this week, the Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation encouraged residents to do their homework before purchasing insurance.

“We’ve noticed advertisements arriving in the mail offering insurance to cover repairs in the event the pipe supplying water into your home from the water meter ever fails,” the CTWSC said in a statement. “It is a fact that this responsibility falls on the home owner. However, we offer a suggestion that before purchasing any insurance, be certain to understand the details:

What is the deductible?

What does it cover?

What does it NOT cover?

Is it transferable if I sell my home?

What is the cost of replacing/repairing the pipe?”

Water pipe repairs/replacement can cost $74-225 per foot, according to the CTWSC, and costs can vary depending on the materials, labor, local regulation requirements and more.

Click here for more information.