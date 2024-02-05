Police investigating fatal shooting in south Denton

The Denton Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead near a south Denton park.

At 11:37 p.m. Saturday, Denton police and fire personnel responded to an unconscious person call near Denia Park, at Roselawn Drive and Bernard Street, according to a news release from Denton PD. The 911 caller reported that a male driver was unresponsive, and there was a bullet hole in the vehicle’s window.

First responders located the victim, who sustained an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and he was later pronounced deceased. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the victim, as of Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Hunter Gay at 940-349-7793. To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or go to dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.