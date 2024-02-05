Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for online solicitation of a minor

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night that it arrested a man who allegedly arranged online to have sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.

On Jan. 31, Alexander Charles Ramey initiated online communication with someone he believed to be the mother of a 14-year-old girl, according to a DCSO news release. Ramey, a 61-year-old airline mechanic from Ohio, was in North Texas for job training. The messages were mostly sexual in nature, and eventually escalated to the arrangement of a meeting with the mother and girl with the intent of having sex with the girl.

DCSO’s Human Trafficking Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Ramey, and with assistance from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Ramey was taken into custody at a Fort Worth hotel and transported to the Denton County Jail on Friday. He was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, according to the DCSO.