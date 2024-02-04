Denton County Local Voices: Flower Mound Mayor Derek France

Flower Mound is a town where dreams are nurtured, businesses thrive, and families grow.

With a population of nearly 80,000 and a No. 2 rank nationally on Livability.com’s 2023 Best Places to Live in the U.S., Flower Mound boasts natural beauty, lush parks, great schools and an active community with the highest rankings in the categories of economy, health, and safety.

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Flower Mound Mayor Derek France to talk about his reelection campaign, his family and goals for the town. Watch my interview below: