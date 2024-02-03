Local med spa owner opens new school to empower the next generation of aesthetic professionals

Jennifer Buck is expressing her love and affection a little differently this Valentine’s Day.

Sure, the longtime Bartonville wife, mom, and proud owner of Luminous Glow Med Spa is a fan of giving and receiving all the classics — flowers, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, personalized cards, romantic dinners, and plenty of those little candy conversation hearts.

She and her team even have a lengthy list of V-Day specials ready to gift a loved one, including lip filler for $500 (value of $775), express facials for $99, Lipo Mic B shot for $25 (reg $40), the popular Glow Hydrofacial for $125 (reg. $150) and gift certificates. Jennifer and her talented staff are ready to help you glow this Valentine’s Day. They book quickly, so don’t wait too long to schedule your service.

That said, Jennifer said the greatest gift is when you can go above and beyond to spread joy, empowerment, and knowledge.

“I love being in the treatment room, and I love teaching — those are the best gifts I could offer someone,” Jennifer said. “It’s exciting to share that with others and then sit back and watch as they achieve their dreams or results.”

Jennifer admits the past two years have been a whirlwind. After being an ultrasound tech for 20 years, she transitioned to med spas and spent the next 10 years helping her clients age gracefully. This included helping open two other local med spas before venturing out alone with Luminous Glow Med Spa — all while raising two beautiful children with her husband, Justin.

She moved the spa to its current location in Bartonville Town Center in 2022 and has watched her business double its clientele base. At Luminous Glow, clients have access to licensed, tenured, and fun professionals eager to help them slow the hands of time with integrity while incorporating medical-grade skincare products, procedures, and maintenance to treat fine lines and wrinkles, acne, and other skin rejuvenation needs.

“I love helping clients become more knowledgeable with their self-care, and the same is true for other estheticians,” she said. “After hiring many people straight out of school, I quickly noticed how many struggled with their skills and confidence. I couldn’t put my finger on what might be happening with esthetic schools these days, but I knew I wanted to help these estheticians be more successful. The best way I knew how to do that was by opening my own school — one with small class sizes, a solid curriculum, and teachers who work in the industry and are hands-on with everything.”

Jennifer didn’t have to wait much longer on that last part. In August, she opened a school for aspiring aesthetic professionals called The Academy of Aesthetics and Laser, and the first class is set to graduate in March. The 7-month, 750-hour medical esthetician course offers hands-on training, a diverse curriculum, and access to cutting-edge technology in a small but personalized group setting (no more than 12 students per class) that empowers each student to take ownership of their education and succeed in an aesthetic career.

Located in Argyle, The Academy of Aesthetics and Laser isn’t just a technical school. Jennifer and her team teach the best techniques and ethical practices so that the next generation of estheticians are proficient in everything from their services to understanding ingredients and how to resolve and improve one’s skin concerns.

Their Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation accredited curriculum includes a deep dive into anatomy, ergonomics, peels, facials, extractions, masking, waxing, and makeup. They also offer advanced training in SkinPen microneedling certifications and more.

And the best part is that enrollment for the spring semester on March 20th is already open — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

She added, “When I was in school, there were only two options — night school five days a week or day school five days a week. Our school allows these students to learn and still have time to take their kids to school, work, and eat dinner with their families.”

Classes are held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, with one to two Saturdays a month.

“I want to ensure our students understand the science behind what we do and that they can do it very well,” Jennifer said. “It’s so exciting to be part of their learning, story, and journey, and it’s nice to see them go from not knowing to knowing. The first class was small but very tightly knit. I’m so blessed that they chose me to teach them; we will be friends for the rest of our lives.”

She added, “You want to do a good job and give them everything you promised and more.”

Registration for the next semester ends on March 8. To sign up or learn more about the Academy of Aesthetics and Laser, please visit academyofaestheticsandlaser.com.

“Growing old is a fact of life, but looking old isn’t,” Jennifer said. “I am passionate about caring for my clients, their skin health, and their well-being.”

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)