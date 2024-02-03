Saturday, February 3, 2024
Senior Talk DFW — February 2024

By CTG Staff
Edwena Potter

February is thought of as the month of LOVE. Love is in the air! We think of Valentine’s Day as chocolates, cards, flowers and romantic dinners. It can be those things… or not.

As older adults we’ve experienced a lot of life. We may have experienced the loss of a beloved spouse and Valentine’s Day is sad. A divorce may create feelings of resentment or disillusionment and not wanting to acknowledge “the day.” Or we can look at it as a day to love on family, friends and, most importantly, yourself.

The great news is you can embrace love at any age! Love knows no age limit and can be a beautiful and fulfilling aspect of life at any stage. You can start a new relationship or rekindle or deepen an existing one.
Engage in activities you enjoy providing opportunities to meet like-minded people. Shared hobbies can be a great foundation for building or deepening connections. Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and try new things which can lead to new friendships and romantic connections. Community events or social clubs are a good way to meet people with similar interests.

Looking for a something fun? The Senior Prom Sock Hop 2024 is Friday, April 12, at the YMCA from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Come enjoy a 50’s style dinner, dancing, a DJ and live band, and FUN with a sock hop theme. Grab a friend or partner and come rock the night away! Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the YMCA or reach out to me. This event is likely to sell out so reach out ASAP. Local businesses interested in being a sponsor? Please call me, 469-616-0561.

Not in love with your current living situation anymore? Want less maintenance? Need more assistance? You’re invited to our monthly Senior Talk DFW seminar “55+ Living Options” on February 15 from 10-11:30 a.m. at North Central Texas College (NCTC), 1200 Parker Square, Flower Mound. RSVP at www.SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561.

Do you have beloved parents or grandparents and see that they need more help? What resources are available? What are your next steps? Join me online at MovingMomandDadWebinar.com on February 10 from 10-11 a.m. for information to get you started. Register for the replay even if you can’t make it live.

As always, you go love on your loved ones, let me handle the details.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561

(Sponsored content)

The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

