Denton unveils first AED SaveStation in memory of Guyer runner

The city of Denton unveiled its first freestanding Automated External Defibrillator at South Lakes Park on Friday in memory of Dylan Dorrell, a Guyer student who tragically died of cardiac arrest while at cross country practice at the park in 2020.

Dorrell was a 17-year-old Guyer senior and avid runner with an undiagnosed heart condition when he collapsed after practice on Aug. 13, 2020. His parents, Gus and Lisa Dorrell, later established the #runforDylan Foundation, which focuses on providing heart screenings and CPR training to athletes and promoting Cardiac Arrest Awareness through scholarships and community outreach education.

On Friday morning — what would have been Dylan’s 21st birthday — the Dorrell family, city officials, the American Heart Association and representatives of the Guyer High School cross country team gathered at South Lakes Park for the dedication event of a new custom AED SaveStation. AEDs are “just about the only thing that may save someone’s life” during cardiac-related emergencies like Dylan’s, according to a news release from the city of Denton.