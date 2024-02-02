Lewisville ISD to hold public hearing about 2022-23 TAPR

Lewisville ISD announced Thursday that it will hold a hearing for public discussion of the 2022-23 Texas Academic Performance Report later this month.

The public hearing has been scheduled to take place during a regular LISD Board of Trustees meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the LISD Administrative Center, 1565 West Main St. in Lewisville.

The Texas Education Agency recently released TAPRs for schools and districts throughout the state. TAPRs pull together a wide range of information on the performance of students in each school and district in Texas every year, according to the TEA. Performance is shown disaggregated by student groups, including ethnicity and low income status. The reports also provide extensive information on school and district staff, programs and student demographics.

The 2022-23 TAPR does not currently include A-F ratings. In August 2022, the TEA gave LISD a B.

Click here for more information LISD’s state accountability reports, including the entire 2022-23 TAPR for the district.