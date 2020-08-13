Guyer senior collapses, dies after cross-country workout

A senior at Guyer High School collapsed while running Thursday morning and was later pronounced deceased, according to the Denton Police Department and Denton ISD.

About 8 a.m. Thursday, Dylan Dorrell was working out with the Guyer cross-country team at South Lakes Park, in the 500 block of Hobson Lane, when he collapsed after the workout. Witnesses administered CPR, and Denton paramedics transported him to the hospital while continuing to administer CPR, but the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

DPD and Denton ISD are working to make available crisis counselors for those affected by the tragedy.

“We ask that you please keep Dylan’s family in your hearts and minds as they struggle with his loss,” Guyer Principal Dr. Shaun Perry said in a letter to Guyer families. “Tragedies of this magnitude are difficult to overcome, but the Guyer family has proven to be resilient time and time again and we will support each other in dealing with this unexpected loss.”