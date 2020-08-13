7 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that seven more residents have died as a result of COVID-19, continuing a recent spike in deaths from the novel coronavirus.

The deaths reported Thursday include: a Northlake man in his 70s, a Little Elm man in his 50s, a man in his 60s from southeast unincorporated Denton County, two residents over 80 — a man and a woman — of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton, a female resident in her 70s of Cottonwood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Denton, and a woman over 80 who lived at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pilot Point.

“Please keep the family of these seven individuals who died from COVID-19 in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Though there have been a number of deaths reported this week in Denton County, we remain cautiously optimistic about fewer new cases of COVID-19 being reported and the ongoing increase in the number of recoveries.”

Denton County reported seven other COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and four on Tuesday.

DCPH also announced 118 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 126 new recoveries among county residents. The death toll is now at 80. There are now 2,894 active cases and 5,103 total recoveries in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.