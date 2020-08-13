3,300-home community coming to southern Denton County

Hines, a Texas-based international real estate firm, recently announced a large residential community will be coming to southern Denton County, near the Hwy 114 and I-35W interchange.

Wildflower Ranch will be an 1,100-acre master-planned community featuring 3,300 single-family residences, a resort-inspired lazy river, trails, recreational spaces, a Northwest ISD school site and more, according to a Hines news release. The initial phase of the activated development will consist of 400 single-family residences by DFW homebuilders Beazer Homes, Bloomfield Homes, Gehan Homes, Highland Homes and Lennar Homes.

“We are thrilled to introduce Wildflower Ranch and bring a dynamic experience to the area,” said Hines Managing Director Dustin Davidson. “The city is flourishing with growth, and we hope Wildflower Ranch will serve as a magnetic addition to the area.”

The natural-inspired vision for Wildflower Ranch features an expansive lazy river with shaded gathering areas and a lounging pool deck. Additional amenities include a series of trails, a community pavilion and gathering area as well as multiple playgrounds for all ages. Served by Northwest ISD, future plans also feature a new site for the school district.

Leading the overall development of Wildflower Ranch, Hines enlisted Goodwin & Marshall for the community’s civil engineering design, as well as Cody John Studios for the landscaping and amenity design, and Conatser Construction and RPM X Construction for the construction.

The first phase of construction is slated for early 2021. For more information, visit WildflowerRanchTX.com.