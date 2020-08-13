Home
Southern Denton County Local News

3,300-home community coming to southern Denton County

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
Digital rendering of the activity center in the future Wildflower Ranch development, courtesy of Hines

Hines, a Texas-based international real estate firm, recently announced a large residential community will be coming to southern Denton County, near the Hwy 114 and I-35W interchange.

Wildflower Ranch will be an 1,100-acre master-planned community featuring 3,300 single-family residences, a resort-inspired lazy river, trails, recreational spaces, a Northwest ISD school site and more, according to a Hines news release. The initial phase of the activated development will consist of 400 single-family residences by DFW homebuilders Beazer Homes, Bloomfield Homes, Gehan Homes, Highland Homes and Lennar Homes.

“We are thrilled to introduce Wildflower Ranch and bring a dynamic experience to the area,” said Hines Managing Director Dustin Davidson. “The city is flourishing with growth, and we hope Wildflower Ranch will serve as a magnetic addition to the area.”

The natural-inspired vision for Wildflower Ranch features an expansive lazy river with shaded gathering areas and a lounging pool deck. Additional amenities include a series of trails, a community pavilion and gathering area as well as multiple playgrounds for all ages. Served by Northwest ISD, future plans also feature a new site for the school district.

Leading the overall development of Wildflower Ranch, Hines enlisted Goodwin & Marshall for the community’s civil engineering design, as well as Cody John Studios for the landscaping and amenity design, and Conatser Construction and RPM X Construction for the construction.

The first phase of construction is slated for early 2021. For more information, visit WildflowerRanchTX.com.

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts