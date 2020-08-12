7 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that seven more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

The deaths reported Wednesday include: a Little Elm man in his 70s, a Carrollton woman in her 50s, a Frisco man over 80, a Lewisville woman in her 40s, a Lewisville man in his 60s, a man over 80 who lived at Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village, and a woman in her 60s who lived at Remarkable Healthcare of Prestonwood in Carrollton.

“With the tragic news of seven deaths today, we ask you to please keep the families of these individuals in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “This COVID-19 virus can cause significant illness and death. It is imperative that everyone continue wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and socially distancing.”

This was the deadliest day of the pandemic in Denton County. The previous highest death toll in one day, four, was reported Tuesday. Seventeen of the county’s 73 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the last seven days.

DCPH also announced 92 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents and 129 new recoveries. There are now 2,909 active cases and 4,977 total recoveries in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

During the week of Aug. 2-8, 17,395 test reports were attributed to Denton County by Texas’ Department of State Health Services in their reporting, over 10,000 more than previous weeks, according to DCPH. DSHS has allocated approximately 500,000 unassigned tests performed to multiple counties within the past week. This bulk allocation of previously performed tests will disproportionally affect DCPH’s percent positivity for the week of August 2-8, causing it to appear artificially low.

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.