Cactus Canyon, a highly anticipated Tex-Mex restaurant in Argyle, is now open.

Owners Brian Gasperson and Marty Bryan announced Tuesday that the new eatery’s soft opening begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Bryan has described Cactus Canyon, 700 FM 407 W., as a “mid-scale” Tex-Mex restaurant that will serve a variety of fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, margaritas and “some uniquely-inspired Tex-Mex grill items.”