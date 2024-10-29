Tuesday, October 29, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County issues burn ban

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Image courtesy of Denton County

Denton County Judge Andy Eads on Tuesday issued a Local Disaster Declaration for Threat of Wildland Fires Due to Dry Conditions — a mandatory burn ban — in Denton County effective immediately.

Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian speaks during Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, photo courtesy of Denton County.

Denton County is now the 174th of 254 Texas counties that have a burn ban in effect.

Eads, in the interest of fire safety and fire prevention, is asking for the cooperation of all Denton County residents with respect to outdoor burning, the county said in a news release. High temperatures, high winds, low humidity and dead/dormant vegetation have contributed to the risk of large and destructive wildfires. At risk are homes, valuable property and lives.

Denton County is experiencing dry weather with only a slight chance for relief in the immediate future and is currently classified to be in moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map. The county has seen a slight increase in frequency of wildfires. The Denton County burn ban will continue until drought conditions are alleviated.

“Prevention of potential wildland fires is essential to the safety of county residents. Wildfires can be devastating and difficult on everyone, especially farmers and ranchers; wildfires can destroy not only lives and property, but livelihoods as well,” Eads said. “With everyone’s help we can make our communities a safer place to live and enjoy life.”

The mandatory burn ban will prohibit all outdoor burning, include restrictions on outdoor hot work (welding and cutting torch operations), and the use of certain combustible materials. Violation of the county judge executive-ordered burn ban is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.

“Citizens should take measures to protect their home by removing unwanted combustible debris and vegetation away from their homes and be sure to keep water hoses ready and accessible in the event a small fire starts,” said Denton County Chief Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian. “Always call 911 early to notify your fire department of any fire to assure a faster response and that complete extinguishment has occurred.”

Previous article
Upgraded artifacts added to the Gibson-Grant Log House
Next article
Cactus Canyon opens in Argyle
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.