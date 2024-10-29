Upgraded artifacts added to the Gibson-Grant Log House

If you haven’t been to the Gibson-Grant Log House in a while, it’s time to check back in, the town of Flower Mound said in a news release over the weekend.

The inside of the house was recently upgraded with artifacts discovered on-site and just down the road near Lusk Lane, according to the town. The addition of these authentic period furniture pieces and fixtures transport you back to life on the Texas frontier in the 1860s. Additionally, the house now includes new interpretive panels that offer context and stories from the past to help you explore Texas history.

The town thanked the Denton County Office of History and Culture and the Flower Mound Historical Commission for their time and effort in curating and placing the new features. The Gibson-Grant Log House, 3615 Grant Court, is open for free tours on Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.flowermound.gov/gibsongrant.