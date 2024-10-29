Tuesday, October 29, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Upgraded artifacts added to the Gibson-Grant Log House

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
5
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

If you haven’t been to the Gibson-Grant Log House in a while, it’s time to check back in, the town of Flower Mound said in a news release over the weekend.

Gibson-Grant Historic Log House in Flower Mound.

The inside of the house was recently upgraded with artifacts discovered on-site and just down the road near Lusk Lane, according to the town. The addition of these authentic period furniture pieces and fixtures transport you back to life on the Texas frontier in the 1860s. Additionally, the house now includes new interpretive panels that offer context and stories from the past to help you explore Texas history.

The town thanked the Denton County Office of History and Culture and the Flower Mound Historical Commission for their time and effort in curating and placing the new features. The Gibson-Grant Log House, 3615 Grant Court, is open for free tours on Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.flowermound.gov/gibsongrant.

Previous article
DCTA: Take the A-train, take it easy
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.