DCTA: Take the A-train, take it easy

Since its launch in June 2011, Denton County Transportation Authority’s A-train has been making public transit easy, affordable, and stress-free. This 21-mile commuter rail line connects five major stations, including the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC), MedPark Station, Highland Village/Lewisville Lake station, Old Town station, and Hebron station. Whether you’re commuting to work, making your way to appointments, heading out for a day of fun, or running errands, the A-train is designed for everyone.

DCTA cares deeply about the community and the rider experience. DCTA is committed to increasing awareness of the vital role public transportation plays in our community while working to grow ridership and help get more people to their destinations efficiently.

Riding the A-train is effortless. Using the free GoPass mobile app, passengers can plan routes, purchase tickets, and even track train schedules. Public transportation can feel intimidating for first-timers, but with the A-train, all it takes is a tap on your phone. Once aboard, the experience is relaxing, giving passengers time to unwind, read, catch up on work, or simply enjoy the ride without worrying about traffic. Along the way, you’ll likely connect with other riders from all walks of life!

Many riders choose the A-train for its affordability, punctuality, and convenience. For some, it’s their primary mode of transportation, while others choose to use it to avoid the hassle of driving and parking. With the A-train’s clean and timely service, it’s a reliable and sustainable option that benefits both the environment and the people who rely on it. DCTA also proudly supports veterans and individuals with disabilities by providing accessible trains, friendly service, and Access programs for those who need them.

Ready to take the easy route? Hop on the A-train, and let DCTA take you where you need to go!

