Tuesday, October 29, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

DCTA: Take the A-train, take it easy

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
3

Since its launch in June 2011, Denton County Transportation Authority’s A-train has been making public transit easy, affordable, and stress-free. This 21-mile commuter rail line connects five major stations, including the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC), MedPark Station, Highland Village/Lewisville Lake station, Old Town station, and Hebron station. Whether you’re commuting to work, making your way to appointments, heading out for a day of fun, or running errands, the A-train is designed for everyone.

DCTA cares deeply about the community and the rider experience. DCTA is committed to increasing awareness of the vital role public transportation plays in our community while working to grow ridership and help get more people to their destinations efficiently.

Riding the A-train is effortless. Using the free GoPass mobile app, passengers can plan routes, purchase tickets, and even track train schedules. Public transportation can feel intimidating for first-timers, but with the A-train, all it takes is a tap on your phone. Once aboard, the experience is relaxing, giving passengers time to unwind, read, catch up on work, or simply enjoy the ride without worrying about traffic. Along the way, you’ll likely connect with other riders from all walks of life!

Many riders choose the A-train for its affordability, punctuality, and convenience. For some, it’s their primary mode of transportation, while others choose to use it to avoid the hassle of driving and parking. With the A-train’s clean and timely service, it’s a reliable and sustainable option that benefits both the environment and the people who rely on it. DCTA also proudly supports veterans and individuals with disabilities by providing accessible trains, friendly service, and Access programs for those who need them.

Ready to take the easy route? Hop on the A-train, and let DCTA take you where you need to go!

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Highland Village Police Blotter
Next article
Upgraded artifacts added to the Gibson-Grant Log House
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.