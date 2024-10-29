Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 27 at 12:24 p.m., Walmart reported that a suspect used fake bar codes to ring up more than $300 worth of items for $4, and left in a vehicle when confronted by employees. An officer pulled over a vehicle matching the suspect’s description, and the suspect provided a fake ID. Additional fake IDs and debit cards with other names were found in the suspect’s possession. The suspect was arrested for multiple fraud, forgery failure to ID and tampering charges.

On Sept. 14 at 3:13 a.m., officers were conducting a search of a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation on Justin Road when an unrelated subject approached the scene with a flashlight and hindered the investigation by talking to the vehicle occupants and making strange gestures with his hands. Officers asked him to stop interfering but he did not cooperate, so he was arrested and charged with interference with public duties.

On Sept. 15 at 11 a.m., Flock license plate readers alerted that a stolen vehicle was in the area of The Shops at Highland Village. Officers located and pulled over the vehicle. The driver was arrested for unlawful use of a vehicle and multiple drug-related charges after marijuana, other narcotics, and paraphernalia were found in his possession.