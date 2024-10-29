Tuesday, October 29, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 27 at 12:24 p.m., Walmart reported that a suspect used fake bar codes to ring up more than $300 worth of items for $4, and left in a vehicle when confronted by employees. An officer pulled over a vehicle matching the suspect’s description, and the suspect provided a fake ID. Additional fake IDs and debit cards with other names were found in the suspect’s possession. The suspect was arrested for multiple fraud, forgery failure to ID and tampering charges.

On Sept. 14 at 3:13 a.m., officers were conducting a search of a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation on Justin Road when an unrelated subject approached the scene with a flashlight and hindered the investigation by talking to the vehicle occupants and making strange gestures with his hands. Officers asked him to stop interfering but he did not cooperate, so he was arrested and charged with interference with public duties.

On Sept. 15 at 11 a.m., Flock license plate readers alerted that a stolen vehicle was in the area of The Shops at Highland Village. Officers located and pulled over the vehicle. The driver was arrested for unlawful use of a vehicle and multiple drug-related charges after marijuana, other narcotics, and paraphernalia were found in his possession.

Previous article
Argyle bans TikTok from government devices
Next article
DCTA: Take the A-train, take it easy
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.