Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Denton County gives tax incentive to E-Jet company

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Embraer photo provided by Denton County

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a tax incentive agreement with Embraer, which recently announced an expansion of its maintenance, repair, and overhaul services network to support the growing fleet of E-Jets through a new, Embraer-owned service center at Perot Field Alliance Airport in far north Fort Worth.

The facility is expected to begin operations in an existing hangar in the second quarter of 2025, with plans to complete a second hangar by 2027, according to a Denton County news release. The county will provide a 45% property tax abatement for seven years, with an additional requirement that 25% of new jobs are designated for Denton County residents. The city of Fort Worth agreed to a 50% tax abatement for seven years.

“This project is part of our growing aviation industry in Denton County, thanks in part to our longstanding partnership with Hillwood,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The expansion of Embraer here will assist other aviation companies across the North Texas Region. In addition, through this deal, Denton County residents will have access to these well-paying career opportunities.”

Embraer touts its E-Jets as the quietest, lowest-polluting, most fuel-efficient narrow-body short- to medium-range jets in the market, and they’ve become popular with regional airlines in the U.S.

The company projects the creation of 250 aviation jobs at the new center, with an average annual salary of $66,954. Embraer’s expansion represents an investment of up to $70 million, increasing the company’s U.S. capacity to serve E-Jet customers by 53%. The Fort Worth service center will join Embraer’s global network, which includes 80 authorized centers and 12 company-owned service centers worldwide.

“I am thrilled to see a well-respected company like Embraer expanding in Denton County. And we so appreciate the ongoing partnership with Hillwood,” said Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, whose precinct encompasses Alliance Airport.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

