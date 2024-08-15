Whataburger set to open in Lantana Town Center on Monday

It’s finally happening: Whataburger will open its new location in Lantana Town Center Phase II on Monday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m.

The first guest in each drive-thru lane will receive free Whataburger for a year.

“As North Texas continues to grow, Whataburger is excited to be part of that growth,” Operating Partner Erandi Esquivel said. “My team and I are excited to bring Whataburger’s bold, fresh flavors to the Lantana community, and we can’t wait to meet our new neighbors at 3101 FM 407 E., Bartonville.”

The restaurant will open with 24-hour drive-thru and online ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com for curbside pickup and delivery. The dining room is scheduled to open soon.

“Whataburger will hold a grand opening celebration in the coming weeks in which Guests will be served by 70 local employees called Family Members, led by Esquivel. Event details to come,” Whataburger stated in a press release.

Whataburger is open 24/7, 364 days a year (closed Christmas Day). Breakfast is served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.