Robson Ranch Rambler – August 2024

By Suzanne Spisak, Vice President, Resident Director, Robson Ranch Denton HOA

I really don’t feel like doing anything. It’s too hot outside. July 4th is over, and Labor Day and fall getaways are in the distance. Why do I feel this way? Oh, yeah, it’s August. This year we can stay comfortable in our air-conditioned homes and watch the remaining days of the Paris Olympics. We can also think about what Olympic events we may participate in during the 2024 Robson Ranch Olympics to be held in October. The Living Well Committee is hoping for cooler weather and working to offer 20 events this year. Registration will be held in the Clubhouse 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from Aug. 19 through September 4.

For something different, try Carole’s Kings, the world’s first all-male Carole King tribute on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. in the Clubhouse ballroom. With lush orchestrations from the same team as Broadway’s Beautiful and a cast of three incredibly talented New York stage veterans (one of whom plays live piano throughout the show), Carole’s Kings is a dynamic act jam-packed with all your favorites. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at the Activities office from 9 to 11 a.m.

Don’t miss the next Food Truck Social on Monday, Aug. 19 from 4–7 p.m. There will be a variety of trucks to order from to appease your appetite. Feel free to take it home to enjoy or you can hang out in Veteran’s Circle.

The next installment of Trivia is on Thursday, Aug. 22. Tickets are $15 per person and go on sale Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. Hopefully, you formed your team of 10 and will camp out on Aug. 7 to get your tickets and are ready to compete against 29 other teams who are as enthusiastic as you are. Meanwhile, keep watching Jeopardy for good practice!

Mark your August calendar for the annual Business Expo to be held at the clubhouse on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose of this Expo is to provide our homeowners with resources they may find helpful. This event is free for residents and their guests to attend.

For fun, music, and food, get tickets for The Hot Yeah! This event sponsored by the HOA will include dinner and a concert at the clubhouse on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Hot Yeah is a DFW area event and party band. They play anything from Elvis to Jessie J to Stevie Wonder to Beyoncé and they like to party and have a good time. Tickets are $40 per person and go on sale Aug. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the activities director’s office.

So glad there are things I can do in August in between catching up on my reading!