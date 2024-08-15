News from Double Oak Town Hall — August 2024

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

In July, our community received significant news. Captain Ruben Rivas, a dedicated and esteemed member of the Double Oak Police Department, announced his retirement. His last day of service to our community was July 31. Rivas’ unwavering commitment and influence, which he has dedicated to our community for over 18 years, will be deeply missed.

Rivas’s law enforcement experience spans over 20+ years across various departments. His journey in public service began with four years of dedicated service in the Army National Guard before transitioning to a career in law enforcement.

During his 18-year tenure in Double Oak, Captain Rivas has made a significant impact. His promotion to Chief in December 2020 was a testament to his exceptional leadership and commitment. He has twice served as Interim Police Chief, each time demonstrating his ability to steer the department through challenging times. His influence has been profound, shaping the department into the respected entity it is today. We are proud of his achievements and the legacy he leaves behind, and we are sure you, as citizens, share this sentiment.

A significant highlight of Rivas’s career was completing the prestigious FBI National Academy leadership development course in Quantico in March 2018. He received his diploma from FBI Director Christopher Wray. Additionally, Rivas holds the esteemed title of Texas Commission Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.

In addition to his distinguished career in law enforcement, Ruben is actively involved in First Responder Protective Services (FRPS), a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions. Recognizing the critical importance of safeguarding communities and enhancing public safety, Ruben has shaped FRPS’s strategic initiatives and operational framework.

As Chief, Rivas navigated both challenging and rewarding moments. He faced the tragic loss of two officers to COVID-19, a test of his leadership and resilience. He also celebrated the hiring of Assistant Chief Cassandra Gaines, who has been instrumental in assisting him in leading the department. His ability to lead in both difficult and joyful times is a testament to his character and leadership.

The town administration, town council, and citizens of Double Oak congratulate Chief Rivas as he moves into the private sector. We are confident in the Police Department’s ability to continue providing the high level of service our community deserves. We know his staff will continue to do an outstanding job serving and protecting our community. After retirement, Chief Rivas’s continued service as a reserve officer further assures our community’s safety and security.

The search for a new Double Oak Chief of Police will commence immediately. In the interim, on August 1st, Assistant Chief Cassandra Gaines was elevated to Chief of Police until a permanent replacement is hired.

Annual Budget Process

The Town of Double Oak undertakes its annual budget process in August and September, a critical period for planning the town’s financial operations for the upcoming fiscal year. This process begins with a comprehensive review of the previous year’s expenditures, revenues, and projections for the following year. Department heads and town officials collaborate to draft initial budget proposals, encompassing essential services, community projects, infrastructure improvements, and other financial obligations.

These preliminary budgets are meticulously examined and refined throughout August in a series of internal meetings. The aim is to ensure that the proposed budget aligns with the town’s strategic priorities while maintaining fiscal responsibility. This stage is crucial for identifying potential adjustments and setting the groundwork for the following public hearings.

In September, Double Oak conducts two public hearings on the budget. These hearings are vital for fostering transparency and community engagement. We encourage all residents to attend and provide input, as your opinions, questions, and suggestions are invaluable. Your participation ensures the budget reflects the community’s needs and priorities, making you an integral part of the process.

The first draft of the budget will be shared during the upcoming town council meetings in August. These sessions mark the initial presentation of the budget to the council members and the public. It is an opportunity for council members to discuss the proposals, make recommendations, and work collaboratively toward finalizing a budget that supports the town’s goals while ensuring prudent financial management.

The culmination of this rigorous process is the adoption of a balanced budget that not only addresses the community’s immediate needs but also lays the foundation for sustainable growth and development. Double Oak remains committed to an open and participatory budgeting process, reflecting its dedication to responsible governance and community well-being.

Annual Hazardous Waste Event

The town is in the process of setting a date for the annual Hazardous Waste Event at the town hall. We are coordinating with Republic Services, and the event will occur on Saturday, September 21st. This event provides a safe and convenient way for our citizens to dispose of hazardous waste materials. This is always a great event for our town citizens.

Drainage Study and Maintenance Responsibilities Workshops

Citizens, addressing these drainage issues is a marathon, not a sprint. We look forward to your participation in the four public meetings starting in August/October. These meetings are designed to foster discussion and action on the part of the citizens and the upkeep of their property drainage challenges. The workshops will provide valuable information and resources to help you better understand and manage your property’s drainage. Exact dates and times will be announced soon.

Town Administrator Position Still Open

The Town Administrator role is not just a job but a unique opportunity to manage and administrate the Town’s affairs and make a tangible difference in the community. As a working administrator, you will be part of a small staff, underscoring the importance of your role in the community and the direct impact you can have on its operations. We look forward to welcoming a qualified candidate who shares our vision for Double Oak.

Interviews have begun with qualified candidates. If you are qualified and interested in the Town Administrator position, please email your resume, references, and letter to Mayor Patrick Johnson at [email protected].

Thank you for reading this update and, more importantly, being involved as a citizen in this great town called Double Oak!

To catch all exciting news or updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].