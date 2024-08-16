Lantana Update — August 2024

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Once again, it’s lights out for Lantana. Just seven days after CoServ replaced the long-missing street light in the median of Lantana Trail at Tanner Parkway, a pickup truck demolished another light pole in the median a mile up the road at the George Street intersection on July 15. Here’s hoping it will be replaced in 12 weeks instead of 12 months!

Congratulations to Richard Harned of Lantana, who recently retired after serving as controller for Lantana’s two Fresh Water Supply Districts for 20 years. Stepping into his shoes is Kurt Sewell of Lantana, who adds to his duties as contract services manager for the districts since May 2019.

Marble Slab Creamery is making a comeback. The small-batch ice cream franchise that had a presence in Lantana Town Center next to Kroger from 2016 to 2018 has signed a lease for a spot next to Wing Stop in Lantana Town Center Phase II. No timeline on Marble Slab yet but Wing Stop should be open soon!

Lantana’s annual charity race is seeking runners, sponsors and volunteers. The Lantana Community Association’s 14th annual Run Lantana 5K & 10K is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, Sept. 14 at Blanton Elementary School. Contact Rhonda Bedrick at 940-728-1660 if you can help. For more information or to register, visit runlantana.com.

Progress on the new pickleball courts is moving along and we may be driving, dinking and dropping by late September.

And maybe, just maybe, Whataburger will finally open its doors this month!

Kick off the 20th season of the Lantana Ladies League with us!

-Submitted by Shawna White, LLL President

August is not just the start of the school year, but also the Annual Kickoff for the Lantana Ladies League!

The Lantana Ladies League has over 260 members committed to improving the lives of people in the surrounding community. Last year the league donated over $20,000 and hundreds of volunteer hours to local nonprofits.

Come to the Annual Kickoff on August 20th to get a glimpse of the year ahead – from much-loved special interest groups (Bunco or Wine, anyone?) to fundraisers and socials. Whether new or familiar to the area, the Lantana Ladies League has something for everyone.

Because the league serves the surrounding communities of Lantana, the group welcomes women to join from Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corinth, Double Oak, Denton, Flower Mound, and Highland Village.