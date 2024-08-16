Furst Ranch kicks off development with 1,100-home subdivision

Hines, a Houston-based real estate investment manager, along with partners Trez Capital and the Furst family of Flower Mound, have started development on the initial 90 acres of Furst Ranch, an expansive master-planned community in southern Denton County. The project, located between Flower Mound, Bartonville, and Argyle, will ultimately span over 1,000 acres.

Furst Ranch will consist of three neighborhoods, each catering to different homebuyers: High Plains with 1,100 lots ranging from 50 to 80 feet wide, Prairie Vista with 200 lots ranging from 0.5 to 1 acre, and Cross Timbers with 74 lots ranging from 1 to 2 acres.

The newly acquired 90 acres are part of the High Plains neighborhood, with development already underway.

Hines and partners will purchase the remaining 948 acres over the next six years.

Homebuilders involved in the project include David Weekley, Coventry, Highland, Shaddock, Drees, Tradition, and Partners in Building, with homes starting from $800,000 to over $2.5 million.

Before any new homes start popping up, a lot of groundwork needs to happen first—like roads, sewers, and water infrastructure.

“We’re looking at late 2026 or even 2027 before home construction begins. And with a buildout timeline of 10 to 12 years, we’re talking about 2038 before all 1,000 homes are completed,” Furst Ranch stated on its Facebook page.

“The acquisition of the initial parcel sets the stage for this meticulously planned, multi-phase community in a prime location,” said Dustin Davidson, managing director at Hines. “Furst Ranch will provide an exceptional outdoor environment, particularly impressive for a development of this magnitude. We look forward to working alongside our partners to meet the demand for high-quality and diverse housing options in this prime market.”

Furst Ranch will feature rolling open spaces, semi-custom homes, and amenitized residential areas that are both “connected and tucked away.” The community will be served by the Argyle Independent School District and will feature a trail system, allowing for interconnectivity.

In addition to residential areas, future phases of Furst Ranch may include senior living facilities, retail components, and other diverse living options to create a comprehensive community experience.

“We are dedicated to building a better future, together with our partners. Our long-time partnership with Hines has yielded many opportunistic investments and we expect Furst Ranch will be another successful venture, setting a new benchmark for master-planned community design while meeting the growing population demand in North Texas,” said John Hutchinson, Co-CEO and global head of origination at Trez Capital.

The deal was brokered by Michael Cotten, King Laughlin and the late John Bean.

For more information about Furst Ranch, visit furstranchtx.com.