Eads: North Texas Fair & Rodeo brings entertainment and economic boost to Denton County

The 96th annual North Texas Fair & Rodeo runs now through Sunday, August 25, in Denton. The gates and carnival open at 5:30 p.m. most days.

The North Texas Fair & Rodeo debuted in 1928 and has been a staple on the North Texas landscape ever since. It combines our rural roots with splashes of contemporary country music and, of course, the rodeo and midway. There is something for everyone to enjoy, which is made possible by 700 volunteers throughout the fair schedule.

Not only will fairgoers find ample entertainment, but their visits create lasting economic impacts on our communities. In the past, during the two weeks of festivities, an economic boost of $12 million was created. A few examples of how some of those dollars have been allocated include:

$34,000 was available for scholarships for students as they venture to higher education.

$725,000 has been reinstated in community activities.

Stop by the Point Bank Commercial Exhibit Hall and greet our Denton County teams.