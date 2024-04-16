Bartonville board member charged with sexual assault of children

A Bartonville resident who was serving on the town’s Crime Control & Prevention District Board was arrested last month and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit for Donald Dunlap, on March 7, a woman reported to Child Protective Services that her children, both under the age of 7, told her that Dunlap had sexually abused them since early 2023. The mother confronted Dunlap, who reportedly said to her, “You know if this gets out, it won’t be good for any of us,” according to the affidavit. She also told police that Dunlap didn’t deny the accusations.

The next day, a forensic interviewer talked to both children, and they described various forms of sexual abuse from Dunlap, and said it occurred multiple times. A Bartonville Police Department sergeant obtained an arrest warrant for Dunlap, and he was booked into Denton County Jail on March 9. Jail records show he has not been released, with conditional bail set at $400,000.

Dunlap was appointed to the Bartonville Crime Control & Prevention District Board in 2021, and the Town Council removed him from the board at its first meeting after the arrest. The Bartonville town administrator declined to comment on the arrest.