Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Bailey’s Blossoms is now open in Flower Mound.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our April 2024 print issue.

Bailey’s Blossoms, offering newborns to tweens clothing, birthday parties and a photography studio, is now open at 1913 Justin Rd. #113, Flower Mound.

Boba Bar, serving boba tea, smoothies, slushes, and açaí bowls, is now open at 2570 Justin Rd. #175, Highland Village.

Salad and Go, a made-to-order salad drive-thru restaurant chain, is now open at 1201 Flower Mound Rd., Flower Mound.

Live Young Wellness Spa is now open at 250 N. Hwy 377, #125, Argyle.

Portillo’s, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, is now open in the Rayzor Ranch Town Center, 3330 North I-35, Denton.

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store is now open at 8421 FM 407, Double Oak.

F&F Japanese Grill, a counter-service hibachi and sushi restaurant, is now open at 3180 Justin Rd. #510, Highland Village.

Pennywise Pub, serving British fare, is now open at 4110 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound.

The Sweet Shop, offering a large candy selection, is now open at 2570 Justin Rd. #125, Highland Village.

Doctors Urgent Care is now open at 2660 Forest Vista Dr., Flower Mound.

DRYmedic Restoration Services of Flower Mound is now open at 760 E. Main St., Lewisville.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 3000 FM 407, #100, Bartonville, is under the new ownership of Silver Taylor.

Lakeside Urban Grocery is under new ownership and has rebranded as Flurry’s Market Lakeside, 2500 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound.

Argyle Christian Academy is expected to open in April at 319 S. Hwy 377, Argyle.

Marty B’s Ice Cream Shop is expected to open in mid-April in the Cloud 9 building at 2660 FM 407 E., Bartonville.

Body20, offering technology-based workouts, is expected to open in April in The Shops at Highland Village at 1400 Shoal Creek, #F130.

Whataburger is expected to open in May at FM 407 and Blanco Dr. in Bartonville.

Cerulean Blue Coffee House, serving craft coffee and bakery items, is expected to open May 18 at 420 Parker Square, Flower Mound.

Little Joe’s Farmstead, a nonprofit burger restaurant, is expected to open in June at 401 S. Hwy 377, Argyle.

McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A, are expected to open this summer in Harvest Town Center on the northwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W.

Andy’s Frozen Custard and Swig, a drive-thru beverage chain, have broken ground at FM 407 and Jeter Rd. in Bartonville. Opening dates have not been announced.

OrangeTwist, offering non-invasive aesthetic treatments, is coming to The Shops at Highland Village. An opening date has not been announced.

Starbucks is building a freestanding location with a drive-thru that is expected to open by early next year at 215 Stella St., Argyle.

Mod Pizza closed its doors on March 21 at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd. #100, Flower Mound. The pizza chain opened in September 2022.

J Kin Donut closed its doors on March 29 after 21 years in business at 3501 Long Prairie Rd. #100, Flower Mound. 

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

