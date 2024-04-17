Local nonprofit reports significant increase in sexual assault calls

A local nonprofit this month reported that so far this year, it has responded to a significantly higher number of sexual assault calls than usual.

In the first quarter of 2024, Denton County Friends of the Family staff and volunteer advocates responded to 75 sexual assault calls to local hospitals or law enforcement agencies. If this trend continues, advocates could be dispatched close to 300 times in 2024, a 142% increase from the 124 total calls in 2023, according to a news release from the organization.

DCFOF’s 24/7 crisis line (940-382-7273) is called by law enforcement and emergency room personnel when a victim of sexual assault makes a report and requests a medical forensic exam (colloquially known as a rape kit) or when a victim is asked to do a follow up interview with law enforcement. DCFOF’s crisis line dispatches a team of highly trained volunteers and staff who respond 24/7 to support victims, as victims have the right to have a trained advocate present during the exam or interview, according to the news release. Adult and child victims of sexual assault can obtain a medical forensic exam in Denton County at Texas Health Presbyterian Denton, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, and Medical City ER in Argyle. As of July 2023, advocates began responding to 3 Collin County hospitals: Medical City McKinney, Medical City Plano, and Medical City Frisco at the request of Texas Forensic Nurse Examiners, who are contracted with HCA hospitals across North Texas.

DCFOF requests everyone recognizes April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month including wearing teal every Tuesday to show your support. Community members can also support DCFOF’s sexual assault response by becoming a volunteer advocate on the Survivor’s Advocacy Team, by going to dcfof.org/volunteer or calling SAT Coordinator Melissa Paisley at 940-387-5131 ext 249.